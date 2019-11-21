David Healy: Linfield are 'a joy to manage,' says Blues boss

Bastien Hery and Andrew Waterworth both got on the scoresheet as Linfield beat Institute 3-0 on Saturday

Friday Night Football: Glenavon v Linfield Venue: Mourneview Park, Lurgan Date: Friday, 22 November Kick-off: 19:45 BST Coverage: Live on BBC Two NI, live text on the BBC Sport website and app

Linfield manager David Healy has said that his side need to focus on themselves ahead of Friday's encounter with struggling Glenavon in the Irish Premiership.

After their Europa League qualifying exploits at the start of the season, Healy's side have three games in hand over table-topping Cliftonville.

"It's important that we do our job and we look after ourselves," said Healy.

"I know it is a bit of a cliché but it is what we do."

Linfield sit fourth in the table with their games in hand, seven points off Paddy McLaughlin's Cliftonville, and Healy says that the Blues have to keep on winning to keep the pressure on teams ahead.

Glenavon, on the other hand, are languishing in 10th place with 11 points from 13 games.

Media playback is not supported on this device Linfield earn 3-0 win away to 10-man Institute

"Obviously we check results and see how other teams are doing to see who is winning and who is in form."

"If we take care of our job from now until after Christmas and put ourselves in a good position, then hopefully we can end the season with a real charge."

After their heavy Champions Cup defeat against by Dundalk, Linfield returned to winning ways against Institute on Saturday and Healy says that the rout by the League of Ireland champions didn't linger in the back of his mind.

"It was important that we won, but I don't think it was about getting the Dundalk game out of the system," added the former Northern Ireland striker.

"It was hard to be critical of the players because they have given so much and given me so much pleasure as a manager.

"It's a joy to manage them but it was maybe a wake up call."