Liverpool plan Anfield Road End expansion to reach about 60,000 capacity
Liverpool have moved forward with plans to extend Anfield's capacity to about 60,000 by inviting local residents to attend public consultation events.
The Premier League leaders hope to develop the stadium's Anfield Road End in a bid to build on the current capacity of 54,074.
Over 5,000 leaflets have been distributed outlining consultation events from 29 November to 4 December.
Liverpool completed the expansion of Anfield's Main Stand in 2016.
The Main Stand development cost about £100m.
Outline planning permission was also in place to redevelop the Anfield Road End of the ground.
Those plans would have added a further 4,825 seats but in August the club chose to instead pursue "ambitious new plans", prompting the consultation process.
"The consultation events are designed for local residents, businesses and fans to learn more and offer their feedback on the club's vision to create a bigger Anfield, which would allow more fans to watch some of Europe's best football in a world-class facility," the club said.
Interested parties can attend consultation events at The Kop Bar from 16:00 GMT on Friday 29 November, Monday 2 December (16:00) and Tuesday 3 December (12:00).
A pop-up information stand will also be open on Anfield Road before the games against Brighton on 30 November and Everton on 4 December.
The history of Anfield
- Anfield opened in 1884 with a capacity of about 20,000 and was originally the home of Everton FC before Liverpool took up residence in 1892
- A redesign in 1928 gave the stadium a capacity of 30,000
- Anfield's highest attendance came in 1952, when 61,905 saw the Reds take on Wolverhampton Wanderers
- The introduction of seating on the Kop and redesigns of the Anfield Road, Kemlyn Road (Centenary) and Main stands in the 1970s, 80s and 90s brought the stadium to a capacity of just over 45,000
- Liverpool officially opened the stadium's new Main Stand in 2016, increasing the overall capacity to 54,074