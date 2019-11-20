Partick Thistle: EuroMillions winner Colin Weir in takeover talks

Partick Thistle are bottom of the Scottish Championship and beat Stenhousemuir last weekend to reach the Challenge Cup semi-finals

EuroMillions winner Colin Weir is in talks to become the majority shareholder of Scottish Championship club Partick Thistle.

Life-long Thistle fan Weir has already invested around £2.5m of his £161m win in the Glasgow club and previous set aside £6m for a new training ground.

But he withdrew his support in August citing "uncertainties" about a mooted takeover by a foreign consortium.

Now, though, Weir is having discussions about a takeover of his own.

In September, a Thistle fans' group - Thistle For Ever (TfE) - claimed to have made an offer to take control backed by Weir.

That proposal involved buying the south terrace area and main stand from Firhill Developments and running the Glasgow club "for the community".

And while this new bid would contain some of the same elements, the shares would be sold directly to Weir rather than the fans' group.