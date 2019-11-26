League Two
Forest Green19:45Crewe
Venue: The New Lawn

Forest Green Rovers v Crewe Alexandra

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Swindon19113532221036
2Forest Green18104424131134
3Crewe18103532221033
4Exeter199642420433
5Northampton199462819931
6Cheltenham1786328151330
7Bradford179352517830
8Plymouth188552721629
9Port Vale197752525028
10Colchester187652317627
11Newport177641714327
12Salford196762328-525
13Cambridge196672319424
14Macclesfield185761720-322
15Mansfield195682626021
16Scunthorpe195682526-121
17Crawley195682531-621
18Leyton Orient195592634-820
19Grimsby165472022-219
20Oldham184771926-719
21Carlisle1954101931-1219
22Walsall1954101426-1219
23Stevenage182881221-914
24Morecambe1935111635-1914
