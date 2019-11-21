Radhi Jaidi hopes coaching in the USA could lead to European jobs

Radhi Jaidi played for Tunisia at the World Cup in 2002 and 2006

Former Tunisia captain, Radhi Jaidi, is hoping his move to work in the USA's second-tier will help him land a job in one of Europe's top leagues.

Jaidi is set to join Hartford Athletic in the USL Championship on a 12-month secondment from English club Southampton, where he was the under-23 coach.

"During these 12 months I will experience the head coach role. This is the next step of my development," the 44-year-old told BBC Sport.

"I have been working for ten years in Southampton as a player and as a coach and during these years, I have learnt the basics of developing players and progressing players from the under-23's to the first team.

"I have always been looking forward to my next step which is becoming the first team coach."

Jaidi, who made 66 appearances for the Saints as a player, is looking forward to the opportunity of coaching a first team.

"The head coach opportunity is quite interesting for me and I couldn't refuse such an opportunity to help both teams to connect and ultimately myself to become a head coach," he continued.

"The plan for me is to come back with better experience and hopefully continue my development to be a first team manager."

It will be his first role away from Southampton, who he joined 10 years ago firstly as a player and then as an academy coach after his retirement.

Jaidi, who earned more than 100 international caps, once again said that he would be interested in coaching Tunisia one day.

"Tunisia is my ultimate objective," he insisted.

"I want to try impact and improve football [in my country] especially through Esperance or through the national team.

"Tunisia is still something that intrinsically drive me to improve myself first and hit the heights."