Fraser Forster: On-loan Celtic goalkeeper eyes England return

Fraser Forster has played 15 games for Celtic, losing just once, since returning in late August

Fraser Forster hopes good form for Celtic can win him an England recall.

The 31-year-old, on loan from Southampton, made the last of his six international appearances in 2016.

"I've always said I want to try and get back in the England squad," he said. "When you don't make the squad it's obviously disappointing but it just makes you want to work that bit harder.

"I'll just play as well as I can here and try to make it a tougher decision for someone else."

Forster, who won three league titles and two Scottish Cups during his first spell at Celtic, returned to the Scottish champions in the summer.

He has been manager Neil Lennon's first choice and has helped the club progress to the last 32 of the Europa League with some impressive displays.

Reports suggested Southampton had inserted a recall clause in the season-long deal but Fraser is sure he will stay on until May.

He said: "I don't think there's a recall [option], so I'm here for the season from my side of things. I'm happy here and glad to be back playing. I just want to do as well as I can.

"I had a very hard 18 months where I wasn't playing for Southampton when I was so used to playing. I think I played pretty much every game before then apart from when I was out injured.

"I've had a good start to the season so I'm absolutely buzzing to be up here and making the most of it."

Forster left Celtic to join Southampton for £10m in August 2014 and still has two-and-a-half years left on his St Mary's contract.

"I'm only focusing on the short term really," he replied, when asked about the prospect of staying on in Glasgow.

"So much of what will happen will be out of my hands. I'm just concentrating week by week, enjoying it while I can. The rest will take care of itself."

Meanwhile, Celtic forward Mohamed Elyounoussi has been named the SPFL Premiership Player of the Month for October.

The Norwegian, on loan from Southampton, scored four times in four league appearances last month.