Rangers v Celtic: Can you name both line-ups from 2011 final?
-
- From the section Scottish League Cup
|Scottish League Cup Final: Rangers v Celtic
|Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Sunday, 8 December Kick-off: 15:00 GMT
|Coverage: Listen live on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.
The last time both Old Firm sides met in a cup final was more than eight years ago, when Rangers beat Celtic 2-1 at Hampden Park thanks to an extra-time winner.
Why not look ahead to this season's League Cup final by attempting to guess both starting line-ups from the 2011 classic?