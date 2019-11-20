Euro 2020 play-off: Windsor Park could host an all-Irish qualification showdown

The Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland will be involved in an all-Irish battle for a Euro 2020 spot if they beat win their play-off semi-finals next March

Northern Ireland could have home advantage for a Euro 2020 play-off final against the Republic of Ireland next March, Uefa has confirmed.

Both sides have play-off semi-finals on 26 March with the Republic away to Slovakia and Northern Ireland travelling to Bosnia-Herzegovina.

"There will be draw to determine who will host the final," stated Uefa.

The European football governing body was replying to a question posed by BBC Sport Northern Ireland.

It was thought that the Republic' status as a host country of next year's tournament would ensure their home advantage if they were involved in a play-off final which will take place on 31 March.

While Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland know who they will be facing in Path B of the play-offs, a draw will be required in Lyon on Friday to confirm the Path A teams with Iceland waiting to hear who the other three teams will be.

After that, the first semi-finals drawn in all four paths will see the winner of those games hosting the play-off finals.

The two Irelands have not met in a competitive game since a 1-1 draw in a Euro 1996 qualifier at the old Lansdowne Road in March 1995.

That was the second consecutive set of qualifiers where the Irish sides were in opposition.

The two teams met in a World Cup qualifier amid a highly-charged atmosphere at Windsor Park in November 1993 when the Republic secured a 1-1 draw which proved enough to secure their spot at the 1994 finals in the USA.