Challenge Cup: Inverness CT v Rangers Colts & Partick v Raith in semis

Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Clyde on penalties to reach the semi-finals
Inverness Caledonian Thistle beat Clyde on penalties to reach the semi-finals

Inverness Caledonian Thistle will host Rangers Colts and Partick Thistle will welcome Raith Rovers in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

The Highlanders, who won the tournament in 2018, welcome the Ibrox youngsters on 15/16 February after they beat Clyde and Rangers Colts beat Wrexham.

Raith reached this stage by beating Elgin City, while Thistle accounted for Stenhousemuir.

The final is scheduled for the weekend of 28/29 March.

