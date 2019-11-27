Celtic v Rennes - team news, quotes and stats

Ryan Christie's penalty earned Celtic a point in their last match with Rennes

Europa League, Group E: Celtic v Rennes Venue: Celtic Park, Glasgow Date: Thursday, 28 November Time: 20:00 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport Scotland website and app.

Celtic are already through to the last 32 of the Europa League but will now target winning Group E as they host Rennes.

If Neil Lennon's side win at Celtic Park and Cluj lose to Lazio in Rome then the Scottish champions will top the section and avoid Champions League dropouts in the last 32.

Rennes cannot qualify, having failed to win any of their opening four matches.

BBC Scotland has the team news and stats to preview the match.

Team news

Forward Mikey Johnston returns to the Celtic squad for the first time since the 1 September win over Rangers after suffering hip and groin problems, but versatile wide man Jonny Hayes misses out with a shoulder injury, while in-form 18-year-old right-back Jeremie Frimpong was not registered for the Europa League.

Having been a substitute in two of Celtic's last three games, midfielder Olivier Ntcham has been pencilled in to start against the team from his homeland by manager Lennon.

Rennes are without top scorer M'Baye Niang, which means Raphinha is likely to lead the line in Glasgow after the Brazilian scored his second goal of the season in Saturday's 2-1 defeat at Dijon.

Experienced defenders Jeremy Morel and Hamari Traore are also missing from the side that started in Dijon, but their absence is partly compensated by the return of Benjamin Bourigeaud from injury.

What they said

Celtic manager Neil Lennon: "It's sort of weird. I've not really been in this position before, but we are still driven.

"If we can win the group, it may give you a favourable draw. We have only made 10 points in a European group before and this is an opportunity to better that. That would be another milestone for this group and it is a big incentive.

"We go into the game with confidence but no complacency. Rennes are dangerous, good pace in the team and counter attack well and, if they come and play with a freedom, we could be in for a difficult night."

Rennes head coach Julien Stephan: "After the result of the weekend, there is disappointment, obviously, but this is the Europa League, it is really important for us and we want to show what we can do.

"We also want to perform very well because we are playing in what I call a cathedral of football. It is a very special place to play.

"We are also playing for the 2,500 supporters who have made the journey to support us, for pride too and to gain experience as we have a young squad. We know Celtic will play the British style, which is 100%, and we will try to respond to this."

What happened last time?

The sides shared a 1-1 draw at Roazhon Park in France in the group opener but have had contrasting fortunes since. While Celtic have won all three of their matches, Rennes have lost all of theirs. Niang fired the hosts in front from the spot before the break after Kristoffer Ajer's lunge brought him down in the penalty box.

But, after the break, James Forrest won Celtic a penalty, which Ryan Christie converted. The visitors also had Vakoun Issouf Bayo sent off in stoppage time after receiving two yellow cards.

'Near perfect campaign' - analysis

Former Celtic striker Kenny Miller on BBC Radio Scotland's Sportsound

I was a big Brendan Rodgers fan, the way he stuck to his principles, but Neil Lennon sticks to his too - and the first thing with Neil is winning.

He has definitely taken a more pragmatic approach since taking over as manager, taking a little bit of the risk out of it while still playing some really good stuff and their campaign has been just about perfect up until now.

The team's experienced enough - they've had Champions League the last couple of seasons and the Europa League - so they know what it takes at this level of football to get results.

I think it's important they finish it off now and give themselves a favourable draw.

Match stats