Aberdeen: Andrew Considine on call-ups & joining the 500 club

Willie Miller, Alex McLeish, Bobby Clark, Stewart McKimmie, Jim Leighton... Andrew Considine?

The Aberdeen defender might seen an unlikely addition to that list of Pittodrie legends but on Sunday he is expected to join that exclusive list players to make 500 appearances for the club.

But despite almost 20 years at the club, 14 of those as a mainstay, the 32-year-old has never been called up for the national team.

"I always see it as there's still time," he told BBC Scotland. "Previous managers just haven't thought I've been potentially good enough.

"Football's a game of opinions and if the manager at the time doesn't think you can do a job it's just the way it is and I've come to terms with that. The only thing I can do is play consistently enough week-in, week-out, do the best I can, and try to change his mind.

"I've felt, as I've got older, I've been more consistent and have gotten better. There's nothing wrong in blowing your own trumpet, I suppose - I feel I would be good enough to play."

For all he has been overlooked by Scotland, Considine has not found it as difficult to prove his worth for his club, even if his journey could have been very different.

When Aberdeen heard a league rival were interested, they decided to sign the youngster.

"I was going to sign for Rangers," he said. "Thinking about it then, there was probably more chance getting through to the first team, and do you potentially get a game? So we stuck around and the rest is history. It's been a long 17 years, but long may it continue.

"I've only ever wanted to play football and I've been lucky enough to be able to pull on the red shirt for 17 years which is amazing. It was a dream of mine, to play for Aberdeen, to play football, and to do something you love is truly special."

On the 499th occasion he pulled on the red shirt, Considine scored against Ross County.

He hopes the milestone of the next game can be as positive an experience, even if it won't be in front of a home support.

"I think there will be a tad more emotion, a bit more nerves, but I'll have my family there, my wife and kids always come down to away games," he said.

"Here's hoping I'm picked and if that is the case it will be a fantastic 90 minutes that I will cherish for the rest of my days.

"To be alongside such incredible company on that appearance list is something special. You look around this room and you just see legends from wall to wall - it's truly humbling to be a part of these kind of names."