Women's Super League salary cap: FA open to changes to 'attract world-class talent'

Four England internationals play for European champions Lyon in France, including Lucy Bronze (left)

The Women's Super League salary cap may be raised if it is stopping clubs from attracting world-class talent, says the Football Association's Kelly Simmons.

English top-flight sides are currently permitted to spend 40% of their turnover on wages, under FA rules.

The USA's NWSL has upped its salary cap by nearly 20% to $650,000 (£504,000), plus $300,000 (£233,000) of "allocation money" for a star in excess of the cap.

The NWSL's top scorer Sam Kerr signed for WSL leaders Chelsea on 13 November.

"We're open to looking at [the salary cap] if the clubs think it's restrictive," said Simmons, FA director of the women's professional game.

"It's about trying to drive a competitive balance, trying to make sure your sport is sustainable, but wanting to attract the best in the world, so it's one of those that will always be under review.

"It's important that we drive on and off-field investment in the game, as we're building the game.

"We [want to] make sure everything off the pitch enables us to deliver big audiences and be sustainable, but make sure the clubs aren't hampered from attracting world-class talent."

The WSL enjoyed a record-breaking Sunday on the FA's inaugural 'Women's Football Weekend', as more than 70,000 turned up to watch the six top-flight matches.

A league-record 38,262 attended Arsenal's 2-0 win at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, the largest venue ever to host a fixture in the WSL, which began in 2011.

At the same time, Anfield hosted its first WSL fixture as 23,500 fans saw Everton beat Liverpool in the Merseyside derby.

Chelsea's home win over Manchester United at their usual Kingsmeadow ground also saw a record broken, as the 4,790 sell-out was the highest for a WSL game held at a non-Premier League stadium.

BBC Sport has launched #ChangeTheGame to showcase female athletes in a way they never have been before. Through more live women's sport available to watch across the BBC in 2019, complemented by our journalism, we are aiming to turn up the volume on women's sport and alter perceptions. Find out more here.