Women's Champions League: Group stage to be introduced from 2021-22 season

The Women's Champions League will feature a group stage for the last 16 from the 2021-22 season onwards, after Uefa confirmed changes to the format.

The changes mean that three English teams will qualify - an increase on two existing places.

The top six countries by ranking will all receive three qualification spots.

Since 2009, the competition has used groups in the qualifying rounds but from the last 32 onwards, has used a two-leg, knockout format.

More to follow.

