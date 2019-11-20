Gerhard Struber: Barnsley appoint Wolfsberger AC boss as head coach

Gerhard Struber had been in charge of Austria side Wolfsberger AC since January

Barnsley have named Wolfsberger AC boss Gerhard Struber as their new head coach on a two-and-a-half-year contract.

The 42-year-old guided the Austrian club to a third-place finish in his home country's top tier last term, qualifying for the Europa League.

The Tykes, who parted company with Daniel Stendel last month, are without a win since the opening weekend of the season and bottom of the Championship.

Adam Murray drew three and lost two of his matches in caretaker charge.

Wolfsberger AC are bottom of their Europa League group, three points behind leaders Istanbul Basaksehir, after drawing with Italian side Roma and winning 4-0 at Borussia Monchengladbach of Germany, along with two defeats.

'We can keep this club in the league'

Struber, who has also previously coached at Red Bull Salzburg, has agreed a deal until 2022, with an option for a further year.

He told Barnsley's website: "I am extremely happy and proud that everything has worked out and I would like to thank the board for giving me this opportunity.

"Now is a time for everyone to pull together, the board, the management team, the squad, the wider club staff and of course our passionate supporters.

"If we can do this together, we can keep this club in this league. I can't wait to start working for this club and town, and especially to meet you all at the game this weekend."

Barnsley have conceded more goals than any other Championship side this season (33) and their goals tally (16) is the joint third lowest in the division

The Oakwell club, who were promoted from League One under Stendel last term, will face Blackburn Rovers at Ewood Park on Saturday.

Chief executive Dane Murphy said: "Gerhard is a young coaching talent that any side would be pleased to have.

"The club had pursued him in the past as his tactical approach and track record of developing burgeoning talent appeals to the core philosophies at Barnsley FC.

"This was a long, arduous process that tested the patience of many working to better the club. In the end the labour has bore fruit and we are anticipating an enticing brand of football with Gerhard at the helm."

A further announcement will be made in due course about the make-up of Struder's backroom team.

Stendel's former coaching assistants, Christopher Stern and Dale Tonge, remained at Oakwell following his departure to work under Murray.