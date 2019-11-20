Five iconic Premier League injury-time goals

Steve Bruce (left) celebrates after heading the winner for Manchester United against Sheffield Wednesday in 1993
Planting the seeds of 'Fergie Time' - Steve Bruce's header in added time gave Manchester United a crucial 2-1 home win over Sheffield Wednesday to help Alex Ferguson's side win the first Premier League title in 1993.
Stan Collymore scores the winner for Liverpool in their 4-3 victory over Newcastle in 1996
Stan Collymore scored the winner in one of the most famous games in Premier League history. Liverpool beat Newcastle 4-3 in 1996 - a hammer blow to the Toon's title hopes that left manager Kevin Keegan slumped over the advertising boards.
Dennis Bergkamp scores his hat-trick goal, in injury time, for Arsenal during a 4-3 win for Arsenal at Leicester in 1997
A tribute to Dennis Bergkamp's brilliance. One supreme touch to control, another to flick it past Matt Elliott and a third to finish. The Dutch striker scored a hat-trick that night and Leicester scored an even later leveller to make it 3-3, but all people really remember is this goal.
Michael Owen scores for Manchester United to seal a 4-3 win over Manchester City in the derby in 2009
Michael Owen's best moment in a Manchester United shirt? The England won the derby against City with pretty much the final kick - his finish past Shay Given in the 96th minute giving United a 4-3 win in 2009
Sergio Aguero celebrates after scoring in injury time to give Manchester City a 3-2 win over QPR and the title on goal difference
The most famous late goal in Premier League history. Edin Dzeko had already scored an injury-time leveller to make it 2-2 against QPR on the final day, but the title was still heading to rivals Manchester United, unless City could find a winner. Cue Sergio Aguero's 94th-minute strike and utter bedlam at the Etihad.

