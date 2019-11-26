Middlesbrough v Barnsley

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate is looking for his first win since 14 September

Middlesbrough defender George Friend (thigh) has been ruled out for the Championship strugglers until February.

Midfielder Marvin Johnson starts a three-match ban for his red card in Sunday's 2-2 draw with Hull City.

Barnsley, without a victory since the opening day, will be without defender Aapo Halme after he was forced off in Saturday's 3-2 defeat at Blackburn after he suffered a head injury.

Kenny Dougall or Cameron McGeehan could come in for the Finn.

