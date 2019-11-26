Championship
QPR19:45Nottm Forest
Venue: Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium

Queens Park Rangers v Nottingham Forest (Wed)

Mark Warburton
Mark Warburton sacked by Forest on New Year's Eve 2017, after just nine months at the City Ground
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

QPR boss Mark Warburton can again call on Geoff Cameron for the visit of Nottingham Forest after the defender served a one-match ban.

Wednesday's game will be the first time Warburton has faced former club Forest, who sacked him in December 2017.

Forest's Ryan Yates is suspended and Yuri Ribeiro is out with a knee injury.

Alfa Semedo, Carl Jenkinson, Yohan Benalouane and Michael Hefele have returned to training, but are not expected to feature.

Match facts

  • QPR have lost their past two home league meetings with Nottingham Forest - they've never lost three in a row.
  • The away side has won each of the past three league meetings between QPR and Nottingham Forest.
  • QPR have conceded at least twice in each of their last nine league matches - they have only had a longer run once, conceding at least two goals in 10 consecutive games between October and December 1951.
  • Nottingham Forest won on their last league trip to London in August against Fulham, last winning back to back league matches in the capital in April 2013.
  • QPR striker Jordan Hugill has scored eight goals in 16 league appearances this season - two more than he did for Middlesbrough last season (six goals in 37 apps) and as many as he did for Preston and West Ham in 2017-18 (eight goals in 30 apps).
  • Four of Nottingham Forest's first six Championship goals this season came from set-pieces (three from corners and one free-kick), only one of their past 14 have come via this method (one from a corner).

Wednesday 27th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
