Blackburn Rovers v Brentford (Wed)

Stewart Downing scored his first league goal for more than a year against Barnsley

Blackburn manager Tony Mowbray may hand Stewart Downing a start against Brentford after the midfielder came off the bench to score against Barnsley.

Downing could get the nod ahead of Sam Gallagher, but Joe Rothwell faces a check after picking up a knock.

Brentford midfielder Christian Norgaard returns from suspension, but centre-back Julian Jeanvier is still banned.

Manager Thomas Frank could well name the same starting line-up which beat Reading at home on Saturday.

Match facts