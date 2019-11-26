Championship
West Brom20:00Bristol City
Venue: The Hawthorns

West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City (Wed)

Romaine Sawyers was in Dean Smith's Walsall side beaten by Bristol City at Wembley in the 2015 EFL Trophy final
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Wednesday

High-riding West Bromwich Albion are expected to slot back in midfield men Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers to face Bristol City after one-game bans.

Defenders Kieran Gibbs and Nathan Ferguson are also available again after injury and in contention.

Record signing Tomas Kalas is expected to return to City's squad after struggling with tendinitis.

Kasey Palmer is also a contender to start after two substitute appearances in the last two matches.

Defensive midfielder Korey Smith continues to edge towards a comeback after seven months out with a broken bone and ligament damage in his foot.

City, unbeaten in five games, start the night seven points behind their hosts, who have not lost in their last seven.

Match facts

  • West Bromwich Albion have won all their last three home league meetings with Bristol City, the most recent of which was last season's 4-2 win.
  • Bristol City have not won at The Hawthorns since a 1-0 victory under Russell Osman in December 1993.
  • Albion have won more points from losing positions (16) than any other Championship side this season.
  • Hal Robson-Kanu has scored four goals in his last six league games for the Baggies, as many as in his previous 52 league games for the club.
  • Albion, who have won their last three, have not won four consecutive league matches since November 2012 under Steve Clarke.
  • Bristol City have lost only one of their last 11 away league matches - a 3-0 reverse at Luton Town in October.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
View full Championship table

