West Bromwich Albion v Bristol City (Wed)
High-riding West Bromwich Albion are expected to slot back in midfield men Jake Livermore and Romaine Sawyers to face Bristol City after one-game bans.
Defenders Kieran Gibbs and Nathan Ferguson are also available again after injury and in contention.
Record signing Tomas Kalas is expected to return to City's squad after struggling with tendinitis.
Kasey Palmer is also a contender to start after two substitute appearances in the last two matches.
Defensive midfielder Korey Smith continues to edge towards a comeback after seven months out with a broken bone and ligament damage in his foot.
City, unbeaten in five games, start the night seven points behind their hosts, who have not lost in their last seven.
Match facts
- West Bromwich Albion have won all their last three home league meetings with Bristol City, the most recent of which was last season's 4-2 win.
- Bristol City have not won at The Hawthorns since a 1-0 victory under Russell Osman in December 1993.
- Albion have won more points from losing positions (16) than any other Championship side this season.
- Hal Robson-Kanu has scored four goals in his last six league games for the Baggies, as many as in his previous 52 league games for the club.
- Albion, who have won their last three, have not won four consecutive league matches since November 2012 under Steve Clarke.
- Bristol City have lost only one of their last 11 away league matches - a 3-0 reverse at Luton Town in October.