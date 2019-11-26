Sheffield Wednesday v Birmingham City

Pep Clotet (left) and Garry Monk had worked together before with both Swansea City and Leeds United before linking up again at Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday boss Garry Monk faces Birmingham City for the first time since being sacked in the summer.

Moses Odubajo is the likely replacement for suspended Owls defender Liam Palmer, who starts a three-game ban for his red card in Saturday's late 2-1 loss at West Bromwich Albion.

Blues are missing skipper Harlee Dean, who completes his own three-game ban.

Connal Trueman is expected to carry on in goal following Lee Camp's axing for Saturday's 1-1 draw at Huddersfield.

Wednesday are also without their usual keeper Keiren Westwood, who is out with what Monk called "a very slight injury" to his shoulder, allowing Cameron Dawson, who has only conceded two goals in his four previous appearances this season, to deputise.

Blues, who trail the Owls by two points in a tight Championship table, have midfielder Gary Gardner back in training and closing in on a return after a month-long lay-off with a knee injury.

Match facts