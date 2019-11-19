Euro 2020: Scotland face Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania in play-off

John McGinn, centre, and Steven Naismith, right, netted as Scotland beat Kazakhstan

Scotland will find out on Friday which of Bulgaria, Hungary, Israel or Romania they will face at Hampden in their Euro 2020 play-off semi-final in late March.

Should they win that one-off tie, Steve Clarke's side would face either Norway or Serbia in a one-legged final, with the home team also decided on Friday.

The semi-final will be on Thursday, 26 March, with the final five days later.

If they reach the finals, Scotland would be in a group with England, with the sides meeting at Wembley.

The Scots' other two games in the section would be at Hampden.

With qualification over and the seedings confirmed, it has also emerged that the group would also contain one of France, Poland, Switzerland and Croatia as second seeds.

One of Portugal, Turkey, Austria, Sweden or Czech Republic would be drawn from the third pot, with Clarke's side fourth seeds.

Scotland ended Group 1 by coming from behind to beat Kazakhstan 3-1 thanks to a John McGinn brace and a Steven Naismith effort in Glasgow on Wednesday.

That earned a third win in a row, after victories against San Marino and Cyprus, and means they finish third - matching their seeding - in the six-team section behind Belgium and Russia.