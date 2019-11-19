Leonardo Bonucci: Juventus defender signs new deal

Bonucci, left, alongside Juventus vice-chairman Pavel Nedved

Italy defender Leonardo Bonucci has signed a one-year contract extension that commits him to Juventus until 2024.

The 32-year-old has made 376 appearances for the Serie A champions, who he first joined in 2010.

He moved to AC Milan in 2017 but returned to Juventus a year later.

"It's a long and intense story; the one that links Leonardo Bonucci to Juventus," the club said in a statement.

Bonucci has played every minute of every game this season for Juventus, who are top of Serie A, one point clear of Inter Milan in second.

In total, he has won 14 trophies with Juventus since arriving from Bari nine years ago, including seven Scudetto titles.