Pablo Hernandez: Leeds United playmaker signs new deal until 2022

Pablo Hernandez (left) celebrates
Pablo Hernandez scored 12 goals and made 12 assists for Leeds last season

Leeds United playmaker Pablo Hernandez has signed a new contract until the end of the 2021-22 campaign.

The former Spain international, 34, has scored 29 goals in 132 appearances for Leeds since initially joining the Championship side on loan in 2016.

Ex-Swansea and Valencia man Hernandez scored in Leeds' opening two games this season but has not started a game since September because of injury.

His previous deal at Elland Road had been due to expire next summer.

Hernandez was the club's player of the season in 2018-19 as they reached the play-off semi-finals in head coach Marcelo Bielsa's first season in charge.

