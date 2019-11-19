Under-21 Friendly
Netherlands U2117:30England U21
Venue: De Vijverberg, Netherlands

Netherlands U21 v England U21

Line-ups

Netherlands U21

  • 1Scherpen
  • 2Zeefuik
  • 3Schuurs
  • 4van Drongelen
  • 5Wijndal
  • 6Reis
  • 10de Wit
  • 8Koopmeiners
  • 7Dilrosun
  • 9Sierhuis
  • 11Kluivert

Substitutes

  • 12Doekhi
  • 13Hoogma
  • 14Gakpo
  • 15Malacia
  • 16Paes
  • 17Floranus
  • 18Harroui
  • 19Kadioglu
  • 20Chong
  • 21Redan
  • 23Hoekstra

England U21

  • 1Ramsdale
  • 2Aarons
  • 15Guehi
  • 14Chalobah
  • 18Justin
  • 10Foden
  • 16Skipp
  • 21Gallagher
  • 17Diangana
  • 19Brewster
  • 23Eze

Substitutes

  • 3Panzo
  • 4Godfrey
  • 6Davies
  • 7Nelson
  • 8Willock
  • 9Greenwood
  • 11R Sessegnon
  • 12James
  • 20McNeil
  • 22Balcombe

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you