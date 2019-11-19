San Marino v Russia
-
- From the section Football
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|England
|8
|7
|0
|1
|37
|6
|31
|21
|2
|Czech Rep
|8
|5
|0
|3
|13
|11
|2
|15
|3
|Kosovo
|8
|3
|2
|3
|13
|16
|-3
|11
|4
|Bulgaria
|8
|1
|3
|4
|6
|17
|-11
|6
|5
|Montenegro
|8
|0
|3
|5
|3
|22
|-19
|3
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Germany
|7
|6
|0
|1
|24
|6
|18
|18
|2
|Netherlands
|7
|5
|1
|1
|19
|7
|12
|16
|3
|Northern Ireland
|7
|4
|1
|2
|8
|7
|1
|13
|4
|Belarus
|8
|1
|1
|6
|4
|16
|-12
|4
|5
|Estonia
|7
|0
|1
|6
|2
|21
|-19
|1
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Switzerland
|8
|5
|2
|1
|19
|6
|13
|17
|2
|Denmark
|8
|4
|4
|0
|23
|6
|17
|16
|3
|R. of Ireland
|8
|3
|4
|1
|7
|5
|2
|13
|4
|Georgia
|8
|2
|2
|4
|7
|11
|-4
|8
|5
|Gibraltar
|8
|0
|0
|8
|3
|31
|-28
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Poland
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|3
|12
|22
|2
|Austria
|9
|6
|1
|2
|19
|8
|11
|19
|3
|Slovenia
|9
|4
|2
|3
|14
|8
|6
|14
|4
|North Macedonia
|9
|3
|2
|4
|11
|13
|-2
|11
|5
|Israel
|9
|3
|2
|4
|16
|17
|-1
|11
|6
|Latvia
|9
|0
|0
|9
|2
|28
|-26
|0
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Italy
|10
|10
|0
|0
|37
|4
|33
|30
|2
|Finland
|10
|6
|0
|4
|16
|10
|6
|18
|3
|Greece
|10
|4
|2
|4
|12
|14
|-2
|14
|4
|Bos-Herze
|10
|4
|1
|5
|20
|17
|3
|13
|5
|Armenia
|10
|3
|1
|6
|14
|25
|-11
|10
|6
|Liechtenstein
|10
|0
|2
|8
|2
|31
|-29
|2