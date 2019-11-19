European Championship Qualifying - Group I
Belgium19:45Cyprus
Venue: King Baudouin Stadium

Belgium v Cyprus

As It Stands

A

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1England87013763121
2Czech Rep85031311215
3Kosovo83231316-311
4Bulgaria8134617-116
5Montenegro8035322-193

B

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Ukraine86201741320
2Portugal85212261617
3Serbia84221717014
4Luxembourg8116716-94
5Lithuania8017525-201

C

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Germany76012461818
2Netherlands75111971216
3Northern Ireland741287113
4Belarus8116416-124
5Estonia7016221-191

D

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Switzerland85211961317
2Denmark84402361716
3R. of Ireland834175213
4Georgia8224711-48
5Gibraltar8008331-280

E

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Croatia85211771017
2Hungary740389-112
3Wales732286211
4Slovakia73131111010
5Azerbaijan7016516-111

F

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Spain108203152626
2Sweden106312391421
3Norway104511911817
4Romania104241715214
5Faroe Islands10109430-263
6Malta10109327-243

G

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Poland97111531222
2Austria96121981119
3Slovenia9423148614
4North Macedonia93241113-211
5Israel93241617-111
6Latvia9009228-260

H

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1France108112561925
2Turkey107211831523
3Iceland106131411319
4Albania104151614213
5Andorra10118320-174
6Moldova10109426-223

I

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Belgium99003423227
2Russia97022882021
3Scotland94051318-512
4Cyprus93151414010
5Kazakhstan93151214-210
6San Marino9009146-450

J

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Italy1010003743330
2Finland106041610618
3Greece104241214-214
4Bos-Herze104152017313
5Armenia103161425-1110
6Liechtenstein10028231-292
View full European Championship Qualifying tables

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you