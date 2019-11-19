Diego Maradona: Argentina legend quits as Gimnasia boss
Argentina legend Diego Maradona has quit as manager of Gimnasia y Esgrima La Plata, less than three months after taking charge of the club.
It was the 59-year-old's first coaching job in his homeland since 2010.
Maradona, who took over with the side bottom of the league, won three of his eight games to move up to 22nd place.
The 1986 World Cup winner left his previous managerial role of Mexican second division outfit Dorados de Sinaloa citing health issues.
Maradona's career as a manager
- Textil Mandiyu (Oct 1994 - Dec 1994)
- Racing Club (Jan 1995 - Mar 1995)
- Argentina (Oct 2008 - Jul 2010)
- Al-Wasl (May 2011 - Jul 2012)
- Al-Fujairah SC (May 2017 - Apr 2018)
- Dorados (Sep 2018 - Jun 2019)
- Gimnasia (Sep 2019 - Nov 2019)