Liam Roberts: Walsall goalkeeper signs new extended contract

Liam Roberts has played 18 times in all competitions so far this season

Walsall goalkeeper Liam Roberts has signed a new, unspecified-length "long-term" contract extension with the League Two club.

The 24-year-old academy product has made 94 appearances for the Saddlers since his senior debut in 2016.

"I'm over the moon to sign the new deal," Walsall-born Roberts told the club website.

"I want to keep playing games, I want to keep progressing and I want to keep working hard for this football club."