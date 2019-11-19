Match ends, Brazil 3, Korea Republic 0.
Brazil 3-0 South Korea: Tite's side claim first win since lifting Copa America
Brazil ended their five-game winless run with a comfortable victory over South Korea in Abu Dhabi.
Tite's side, who lost to Argentina on Friday, had not recorded a win since lifting the Copa America in July.
But Lucas Paqueta's early header and Philippe Coutinho's superb free-kick put the five-time World Cup winners in charge at the break.
Juventus full-back Danilo rounded off the scoring with a powerful drive from the edge of the penalty area.
Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson and his club colleague Fabinho both appeared for the Selecao, with Everton's Richarlison and Manchester City forward Gabriel Jesus also starting.
Tite added to his complement of Premier League players with the late introductions of Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz and Liverpool forward Roberto Firmino, while Real Madrid's teenage forward Rodrygo also came on in the closing stages.
Line-ups
Brazil
- 1Alisson
- 2Danilo
- 4Marquinhos
- 14Militão
- 16Lodi dos SantosSubstituted forLeite de Souza Juniorat 88'minutes
- 17Fabinho
- 8ArthurSubstituted forDouglas Luizat 80'minutes
- 9Gabriel JesusSubstituted forRodrygoat 88'minutes
- 10Tolentino Coelho de LimaSubstituted forFirminoat 84'minutes
- 11Coutinho
- 7Richarlison
Substitutes
- 3Thiago Silva
- 5Casemiro
- 12Cerantola Fuzato
- 13Felipe
- 15Douglas Luiz
- 18Wesley
- 19Willian
- 20Firmino
- 21Rodrygo
- 22Leite de Souza Junior
- 23Melo dos Santos Neto
South Korea
- 21Cho Hyun-Woo
- 15Kim
- 4Kim
- 19Kim Young-Gwon
- 3Kim
- 13Ju Se-JongSubstituted forHwangat 88'minutes
- 5Jung Woo-Young
- 11Hwang Hee-ChanBooked at 34minsSubstituted forNaat 65'minutes
- 10Lee Jae-SungSubstituted forKwonat 76'minutes
- 7Son Heung-Min
- 16Hwang
Substitutes
- 1Kim Seung-gyu
- 2Lee Yong
- 6Hwang
- 8Nam
- 9Kim Shin-Wook
- 12Gu
- 14Park
- 17Na
- 18Lee
- 20Kwon
- 22Kwon
- 23Jung Seung-Hyun
- Referee:
- Ammar Al Jeneibi
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home57%
- Away43%
- Shots
- Home16
- Away13
- Shots on Target
- Home4
- Away5
- Corners
- Home5
- Away5
- Fouls
- Home9
- Away9
Live Text
Full Time
Second Half ends, Brazil 3, Korea Republic 0.
Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).
Kim Min-Jae (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Attempt missed. Hwang In-Beom (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Jung Woo-Young.
Attempt missed. Emerson (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Danilo.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Hwang In-Beom replaces Ju Se-Jong.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Rodrygo replaces Gabriel Jesus.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Emerson replaces Renan Lodi.
Foul by Fabinho (Brazil).
Chang-Hoon Kwon (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the right wing.
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Brazil) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Roberto Firmino.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Roberto Firmino replaces Lucas Paquetá.
Attempt saved. Chang-Hoon Kwon (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the centre of the goal.
Attempt blocked. Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) right footed shot from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
Substitution
Substitution, Brazil. Douglas Luiz replaces Arthur.
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from more than 35 yards misses to the left. Assisted by Kim Jin-Su.
Attempt blocked. Kim Jin-Su (Korea Republic) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Kim Moon-Hwan with a cross.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Chang-Hoon Kwon replaces Jae-Sung Lee.
Corner, Korea Republic. Conceded by Alisson.
Attempt saved. Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Jung Woo-Young.
Attempt saved. Arthur (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Marquinhos.
Attempt saved. Kim Jin-Su (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is saved in the top centre of the goal.
Attempt missed. Gabriel Jesus (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses to the left. Assisted by Arthur.
Attempt missed. Richarlison (Brazil) left footed shot from the left side of the box is close, but misses the top left corner. Assisted by Danilo following a fast break.
Substitution
Substitution, Korea Republic. Na Sang-Ho replaces Hwang Hee-Chan.
Foul by Danilo (Brazil).
Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Goal!
Goal! Brazil 3, Korea Republic 0. Danilo (Brazil) right footed shot from outside the box to the top left corner. Assisted by Renan Lodi.
Corner, Brazil. Conceded by Kim Young-Gwon.
Attempt blocked. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) left footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked. Assisted by Gabriel Jesus.
Attempt missed. Lucas Paquetá (Brazil) header from the centre of the box is just a bit too high. Assisted by Philippe Coutinho with a cross following a set piece situation.
Philippe Coutinho (Brazil) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Hwang Hee-Chan (Korea Republic).
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) left footed shot from outside the box is too high. Assisted by Ju Se-Jong.
Attempt missed. Son Heung-Min (Korea Republic) right footed shot from the left side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Hwang Hee-Chan.
Foul by Richarlison (Brazil).
Ju Se-Jong (Korea Republic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Second Half
Second Half begins Brazil 2, Korea Republic 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Brazil 2, Korea Republic 0.