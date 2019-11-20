Newport County set their sights on more FA Cup glory

Newport County fans have had plenty to enjoy in the FA Cup in the last two seasons

FA Cup first round replay Venue: Rodney Parade, Newport Date: Tue, 20 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Two Wales and iPlayer, plus full commentary on BBC Radio Wales and Radio Cymru, the BBC Sport website and app.

Midfielder Matt Dolan says Newport County are looking forward, not back, as they target more FA Cup glory.

The League Two side have enjoyed numerous cup successes in the last two seasons, beating Leicester, Leeds and Middlesbrough and drawing with Spurs.

They will look to move a step closer to another glamour tie in Wednesday's first-round replay against Grimsby.

"We don't want to be talking about when we beat Leicester or Middlesbrough, we want more of it," Dolan said.

"In the last couple of years we have made a bit of a name for ourselves in the cup and we are looking to do that again."

In 2017-18, Newport beat Leeds 2-1 before losing out in a fourth-round Wembley replay to Spurs after a 1-1 draw in south Wales.

They made it to round five last season after toppling Leicester and Middlesbrough, eventually losing to Premier League champions Manchester City.

"It's been incredible - Tottenham, Leicester, the Leeds game was pretty special and Middlesbrough away I managed to nick a goal," Dolan added.

Newport County's Jamille Matt challenges for the ball during the 4-1 FA Cup defeat to Manchester City in February

"Then we got to see the standard of Manchester City - and also how good they were with us. After the game all their kits were laid out for us - it was, 'go on lads, help yourselves'.

"They were also willing to talk to you. They are special memories. That makes you hungry for more."

If they can see off Grimsby - in a game being shown live on BBC2 Wales and the iPlayer - Newport will face Isthmian League North club Maldon and Tiptree in round two.

Wary of Grimsby

Exiles boss Michael Flynn is wary of a Grimsby side who have parted company with manager Michael Jolley since the original tie ended in a 1-1 draw.

Jolley's assistant Anthony Limbrick, will be in caretaker charge as Flynn's team target a first victory in three home games.

"The FA Cup has really brought the city together and the club together and has provided some much-needed funds," Flynn said.

"The likes of Leeds, Spurs, Middlesbrough, Leicester, Manchester City - they are a big, big clubs and we have held our own against all of them.

"We have tried to put on a good show and to put Newport back on the map. I think the players deserve a lot of credit.

"Playing against three Premier League teams and beating one, drawing one and losing one shows a level of consistency and improvement. That's what we're aiming for again."