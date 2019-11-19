Euro 2020: England announce pre-tournament Denmark friendly

Michael Owen scored against Denmark in a World Cup win for England in 2002

England will play four friendlies before the Euro 2020 finals, including a game against Denmark at Wembley.

Gareth Southgate's side will face the Danes - who qualified for the Euros after a draw with the Republic of Ireland - on Tuesday, 31 March.

The first warm-up game will take place on 27 March at Wembley. Another home game, held away from the national stadium, will be played in June.

The final match will be played elsewhere in Europe.

England last played Denmark in a friendly in 2014 - Daniel Sturridge scoring the winner - and have not lost to them since 2005.

The Euro 2020 group stage draw will take place in Bucharest on Saturday, 30 November.

England's opening game of the tournament will be on Sunday, 14 June. All three of their group stage matches will be played at Wembley.