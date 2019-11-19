Scotland v Kazakhstan: Fans want same XI that beat Cyprus

Fans Scotland XI for Kazakhstan
Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan
Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT
Coverage: Listen to BBC Radio Scotland and follow live text commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Watch highlights on Sportscene at 23:05 GMT.

After Scotland's 2-1 win in Cyprus on Saturday, we asked you who you would like to see start in Tuesday's final qualifier against Kazakhstan. Your answer? Same again please.

Ryan Christie tops the chart after scoring a spectacular first Scotland goal on Saturday, with Celtic team-mate James Forrest taking second spot.

Aberdeen's Scott McKenna takes third place, with Declan Gallagher the favoured centre-back partner after making his debut in Nicosia.

