Football gossip: Sterling, Pochettino, Terry, Haaland, Moreno

Manchester City have opened talks over a new contract with England international forward Raheem Sterling, 24. (Mirror)

Leipzig manager Julian Nagelsmann and Jose Mourinho are among the early favourites to success Mauricio Pochettino, who was sacked as Tottenham boss. (Star)

Bournemouth's Eddie Howe and Napoli's Carlo Ancelotti are also on the shortlist to take over at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. (Sun)

Tottenham's compensation for sacking Pochettino and his staff could reach the £19.6m figure that Manchester United had to pay Jose Mourinho and his team in December 2018. (Mirror)

Pochettino was sacked after losing the dressing room with a growing disconnect between the players and manager. (Mail)

Pochettino refused a request from Daniel Levy to quit last week which forced the decision from the Spurs chairman on Tuesday. (Telegraph)

Jose Mourinho in contention for Spurs job Mourinho has been out of work since being sacked by Manchester United in December 2018

Manchester United players have been told they should not go outside for more than 10 minutes at a time when they travel to play FC Astana in the Europa League because of freezing conditions in Kazakhstan. (ESPN)

The Red Devils could have to pay up to £85m to sign Salzburg's Leeds-born Norwegian striker Erling Braut Haaland, 19. (Standard)

Manchester United are keeping an eye on Reading's teenage striker Danny Loader, 19, who is out of contract at the end of the season. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea captain John Terry has dismissed claims he urged the Blues not to sign Argentine striker Sergio Aguero before his move to Manchester City. (Mirror)

Swansea and Stoke want Celtic's 32-year-old Irish winger Jonny Hayes as his contract comes to an end. (Scottish Sun)

Robert Moreno will make his views known on being replaced as head coach of Spain after his contract is terminated. (AS - in Spanish)