Manchester City post record £535.2m revenue in 2018-19 annual report

Manchester City won the Premier League, FA Cup, League Cup and Community Shield last season

Manchester City brought in a record £535.2m last season, the club's 2018-19 annual report says.

It was City's 11th successive year of revenue growth and closes the gap on local rivals Manchester United, the Premier League's richest club.

The figure is projected to rise again next year given City have already qualified for the knockout stages of the Champions League.

Payments from a £45m-a-year Puma kit deal will also start to take effect.

United have already said their turnover will fall to between £560m and £580m this year because of their failure to qualify for the Champions League.

The period covers a campaign when City's men's and women's teams won a combined six trophies, including a clean sweep of English domestic honours for Pep Guardiola's side.

"This outcome represents not just a season, but a decade of hard work," said Blues chairman Khaldoon al-Mubarak. "The organisation is now at a level of maturity that allows us to plan in multi-year cycles."

City recorded a profit of £10.1m and a wage/turnover ratio of 59%.