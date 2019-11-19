Falkirk: Miller and David McCracken appointed interim coaching team

Miller left Falkirk last year to join top-flight side Livingston

Lee Miller is "delighted to be home" after leaving Livingston to become part of Falkirk's interim coaching team alongside David McCracken.

The duo replace the sacked Ray McKinnon and take charge during the League One club's "extensive recruitment process" to appoint a full-time manager.

Former Falkirk skipper McCracken leaves his role as Peterhead first-team coach.

"The opportunity was one I couldn't refuse given how much the club means to me," Miller, 36, said.

Miller played more than 150 games for Falkirk in two spells, while McCracken racked up 115 appearances in four years' service from 2013.

McKinnon was sacked on Saturday with the pre-season title favourites fourth in League One.

"We all know the potential here and where this club should be, it's up to us now to get results to help realise that.," McCracken, 38, said.