Scottish Gossip: Scotland, Celtic, Jonny Hayes, Hearts, Hibs, Rangers, Falkirk

FOOTBALL GOSSIP

Scotland manager Steve Clarke has warned he will not "shirk away from a fight" and could invoke the five-day rule for the play-offs in March if he feels players are withdrawing with injuries that are not genuine. (Scotsman)

English Championship sides Swansea City and Stoke City are ready to make a move for Celtic winger Jonny Hayes, who is out of contract next summer. (Sun)

Alan Irvine is a contender to become Hearts manager or sporting director after being recommended by striker Steven Naismith, who worked with him at Everton and Norwich City where he was assistant and caretaker boss respectively. (Daily Record)

New Hibernian head coach Jack Ross says he will ignore the club's reputation for playing attractive football and prioritise wins to turn their around. (Times, print edition)

Hibernian sporting director Graeme Mathie confirms Jack Ross will be given funds to reshape the squad in January. (Scotsman)

Former Rangers and Celtic striker Kenny Miller says if the Ibrox side lose next month's League Cup final against their Old Firm rivals it won't derail their title bid. (Daily Record)

Peterhead have accepted the resignation of first-team coach David McCracken so he can return to Falkirk as interim manager alongside Lee Miller. (Press and Journal, print edition)

Steven Pressley, sacked by Carlisle United last week, is not interested in a second spell in charge at Falkirk, with the League One club searching for a replacement for the axed Ray McKinnon. (Herald, print edition)