Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).
East Fife v Clyde
-
Line-ups
East Fife
- 1Long
- 6Watson
- 4Murdoch
- 3Higgins
- 8Slattery
- 16Davidson
- 11Agnew
- 2Dunsmore
- 14Watt
- 7Denholm
- 17Duggan
Substitutes
- 9McConville
- 10Healy
- 12Hunter
- 15Dowds
- 18Church
- 20Boyd
- 21Hart
Clyde
- 1Mitchell
- 2Cuddihy
- 5Rumsby
- 4Howie
- 3McNiff
- 6Grant
- 8McStay
- 7Wallace
- 11McMullin
- 10Lamont
- 9Goodwillie
Substitutes
- 12Petkov
- 14Allison
- 15McNiven
- 16Johnston
- 21McGee
- Referee:
- Barry Cook
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home51%
- Away49%
- Shots
- Home1
- Away0
- Shots on Target
- Home0
- Away0
- Corners
- Home0
- Away0
- Fouls
- Home3
- Away3
Live Text
Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).
Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).
Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).
Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Foul by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).
Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.
Kick Off
First Half begins.
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.