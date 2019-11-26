Scottish League One
East Fife0Clyde0

East Fife v Clyde

Line-ups

East Fife

  • 1Long
  • 6Watson
  • 4Murdoch
  • 3Higgins
  • 8Slattery
  • 16Davidson
  • 11Agnew
  • 2Dunsmore
  • 14Watt
  • 7Denholm
  • 17Duggan

Substitutes

  • 9McConville
  • 10Healy
  • 12Hunter
  • 15Dowds
  • 18Church
  • 20Boyd
  • 21Hart

Clyde

  • 1Mitchell
  • 2Cuddihy
  • 5Rumsby
  • 4Howie
  • 3McNiff
  • 6Grant
  • 8McStay
  • 7Wallace
  • 11McMullin
  • 10Lamont
  • 9Goodwillie

Substitutes

  • 12Petkov
  • 14Allison
  • 15McNiven
  • 16Johnston
  • 21McGee
Referee:
Barry Cook

Match Stats

Home TeamEast FifeAway TeamClyde
Possession
Home51%
Away49%
Shots
Home1
Away0
Shots on Target
Home0
Away0
Corners
Home0
Away0
Fouls
Home3
Away3

Live Text

Foul by Chris Duggan (East Fife).

Craig Howie (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Craig Watson (East Fife).

Ray Grant (Clyde) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Stewart Murdoch (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Foul by Tony Wallace (Clyde).

Foul by Mark Lamont (Clyde).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick on the left wing.

Foul by Chris McStay (Clyde).

Patrick Slattery (East Fife) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

Mark Lamont (Clyde) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

Foul by Daniel Denholm (East Fife).

Attempt missed. Ross Davidson (East Fife) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the right.

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians148242217526
2Raith Rovers1474328181025
3East Fife1467124141025
4Falkirk146532481623
5Montrose146262020020
6Dumbarton145361925-618
7Clyde144551821-317
8Peterhead144461522-716
9Forfar14329921-1211
10Stranraer142481629-1310
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you