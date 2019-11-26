Scottish League One
Raith Rovers0Forfar0

Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic

Line-ups

Raith Rovers

  • 17Munro
  • 16McKay
  • 24Anderson
  • 6Benedictus
  • 3MacDonald
  • 22Bowie
  • 12Matthews
  • 21Tait
  • 23Gullan
  • 29Baird
  • 9Allan

Substitutes

  • 1Thomson
  • 7Dingwall
  • 11Anderson
  • 14Vitoria
  • 18Watson
  • 19Smith
  • 37Armstrong

Forfar

  • 1McCallum
  • 2Meechan
  • 4Whyte
  • 5Travis
  • 3Bain
  • 11MacKintosh
  • 6Irvine
  • 8Docherty
  • 7Tapping
  • 10Kirkpatrick
  • 9Hilson

Substitutes

  • 12Burns
  • 14Robertson
  • 15Coupe
  • 16Forbes
  • 17Jackson
  • 18McLean
  • 21McGuff
Referee:
Kevin Graham

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Airdrieonians148242217526
2Raith Rovers1474328181025
3East Fife1467124141025
4Falkirk146532481623
5Montrose146262020020
6Dumbarton145361925-618
7Clyde144551821-317
8Peterhead144461522-716
9Forfar14329921-1211
10Stranraer142481629-1310
View full Scottish League One table

Top Stories

Get Inspired

Find ways to get active

How to get involved in just about any sport or activity

Find a club, activity or sport near you