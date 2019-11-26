First Half begins.
Raith Rovers v Forfar Athletic
-
- From the section Football
Line-ups
Raith Rovers
- 17Munro
- 16McKay
- 24Anderson
- 6Benedictus
- 3MacDonald
- 22Bowie
- 12Matthews
- 21Tait
- 23Gullan
- 29Baird
- 9Allan
Substitutes
- 1Thomson
- 7Dingwall
- 11Anderson
- 14Vitoria
- 18Watson
- 19Smith
- 37Armstrong
Forfar
- 1McCallum
- 2Meechan
- 4Whyte
- 5Travis
- 3Bain
- 11MacKintosh
- 6Irvine
- 8Docherty
- 7Tapping
- 10Kirkpatrick
- 9Hilson
Substitutes
- 12Burns
- 14Robertson
- 15Coupe
- 16Forbes
- 17Jackson
- 18McLean
- 21McGuff
- Referee:
- Kevin Graham
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.