First Half begins.
Partick Thistle v Alloa Athletic
Line-ups
Partick Thistle
- 1Sneddon
- 24Kakay
- 4O'Ware
- 6McGinty
- 3Penrice
- 16Palmer
- 12Cole
- 17Slater
- 19Zanatta
- 9Miller
- 7Cardle
Substitutes
- 10Jones
- 11Harkins
- 15Robson
- 18Mansell
- 23De Vita
- 43Saunders
Alloa
- 41MacDonald
- 2Taggart
- 5Graham
- 4Deas
- 3Dick
- 11Flannigan
- 8Robertson
- 7Cawley
- 10Trouten
- 17O'Hara
- 19Thomson
Substitutes
- 9Buchanan
- 16Gilhooley
- 20O'Donnell
- 23Gillespie
- 31Henry
- Referee:
- David Munro
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
Match report to follow.