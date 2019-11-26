Scottish Championship
Partick Thistle0Alloa0

Partick Thistle v Alloa Athletic

Line-ups

Partick Thistle

  • 1Sneddon
  • 24Kakay
  • 4O'Ware
  • 6McGinty
  • 3Penrice
  • 16Palmer
  • 12Cole
  • 17Slater
  • 19Zanatta
  • 9Miller
  • 7Cardle

Substitutes

  • 10Jones
  • 11Harkins
  • 15Robson
  • 18Mansell
  • 23De Vita
  • 43Saunders

Alloa

  • 41MacDonald
  • 2Taggart
  • 5Graham
  • 4Deas
  • 3Dick
  • 11Flannigan
  • 8Robertson
  • 7Cawley
  • 10Trouten
  • 17O'Hara
  • 19Thomson

Substitutes

  • 9Buchanan
  • 16Gilhooley
  • 20O'Donnell
  • 23Gillespie
  • 31Henry
Referee:
David Munro

Live Text

Kick Off

First Half begins.

Lineups are announced and players are warming up.

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dundee Utd14110333122133
2Ayr138052819924
3Inverness CT147252018223
4Dundee146351819-121
5Arbroath146261415-120
6Dunfermline134451615116
7Queen of Sth144461316-316
8Morton145181829-1116
9Alloa143561423-914
10Partick Thistle143381725-812
View full Scottish Championship table

