Wrexham v AFC Fylde

Wrexham will be without on-loan right back Tyler Reid for Tuesday's home National League game against AFC Fylde.

Reid was forced off during Saturday's 3-3 draw against Yeovil Town while forward JJ Hooper and midfielder Adam Barton will be assessed.

Jim Bentley celebrated his first win since taking charge of Fylde as they ended a three-match winless run with a 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Fylde are 19th in the table, four points of Wrexham in 21st spot.