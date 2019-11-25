National League
Wrexham19:45Fylde
Venue: Racecourse Ground

Wrexham v AFC Fylde

Wrexham will be without on-loan right back Tyler Reid for Tuesday's home National League game against AFC Fylde.

Reid was forced off during Saturday's 3-3 draw against Yeovil Town while forward JJ Hooper and midfielder Adam Barton will be assessed.

Jim Bentley celebrated his first win since taking charge of Fylde as they ended a three-match winless run with a 3-0 win over Dagenham & Redbridge.

Fylde are 19th in the table, four points of Wrexham in 21st spot.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Barrow21131739251440
2Bromley22117439271240
3Solihull Moors22114733221137
4Halifax2211473026437
5Yeovil21113735251036
6Harrogate2210663328536
7Woking229853328535
8Torquay2210483933634
9Dover219572626032
10Stockport229582532-732
11Notts County228773325831
12Boreham Wood228683126530
13Dag & Red228682828030
14Hartlepool227873131029
15Eastleigh217862627-129
16Barnet227782930-128
17Maidenhead United2274112627-125
18Aldershot2274112231-925
19Fylde216692736-924
20Chesterfield215792836-822
21Wrexham214892532-720
22Sutton United2147102028-819
23Ebbsfleet2247113141-1019
24Chorley2231091837-1919
