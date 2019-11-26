First Half begins.
St Mirren v Hibernian
-
- From the section Scottish Premiership
BBC coverage
- How to follow:
- Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; text commentary on the BBC Sport website
Line-ups
St Mirren
- 1Hladky
- 2McGinn
- 6MacKenzie
- 5McLoughlin
- 3Waters
- 7Magennis
- 16Foley
- 4McGinn
- 8Flynn
- 11Durmus
- 9Obika
Substitutes
- 14McAllister
- 18Mullen
- 19Morias
- 20Cooke
- 23Djorkaeff
- 24MacPherson
- 26Lyness
Hibernian
- 28Maxwell
- 21Naismith
- 25Porteous
- 4Hanlon
- 16Stevenson
- 20Hallberg
- 8Slivka
- 11Newell
- 23Allan
- 22Kamberi
- 9Doidge
Substitutes
- 1Marciano
- 7Horgan
- 10Boyle
- 14Mallan
- 17James
- 18Jackson
- 32Shaw
- Referee:
- Alan Newlands
Live Text
Kick Off
Lineups are announced and players are warming up.
St Mirren will be without defender Kirk Broadfoot for the visit of Hibernian because of a foot injury.
Hibs' former Buddies defender Darren McGregor will not feature for the visitors, who are also without captain and right-back David Gray.
Former Sunderland boss Jack Ross oversaw his first match as Hibs head coach on Saturday - a 3-1 win over Motherwell - and returns to face the club he managed for 19 months and led to the Scottish Championship title in 2018.
St Mirren manager Jim Goodwin: "Jack Ross enjoyed some great achievements here during his time as manager so I'd imagine most of our fans will give him a nice welcome back before the game. But when the match starts that will all be forgotten about as the only thing that matters is us winning this game."
Hibernian head coach Jack Ross: "It is a club and a stadium that means a lot to me, both as player and a manager. I still speak to several people at the club, still close to them and have always kept a close eye on what they are doing. I am looking forward to seeing some familiar faces but the focus and energy is very much about going to win the game as opposed to anything else."
Did you know? St Mirren have only won two of their past 12 Scottish Premiership games against Hibernian, and are winless in four since a 2-0 victory in April 2014 under Danny Lennon.