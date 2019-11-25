Fulham v Derby County
- From the section Championship
Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is available to return for the visit of Derby County after serving a ban.
Aboubakar Kamara, who scored two goals in Friday's win over QPR while deputising for the Serb, may drop out.
Derby will check on midfielder Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) and forward Mason Bennett (ankle), who were both forced off during their win over Preston.
Matt Clarke, Scott Malone and Tom Huddlestone (all knee) and Ikechi Anya (calf) remain sidelined.
Match facts
- Fulham have lost just one of their past 14 home league matches against Derby County (W7 D6 L1), a 1-0 defeat in April 1969.
- Six of the past seven league meetings between Fulham and Derby at Craven Cottage have ended as draws.
- Fulham have a higher possession figure (66.6%) and high percentage of short passes (90.2%) than any other team in the Championship this season.
- Derby have not lost four consecutive away league matches since March 2017 under Steve McClaren.
- Fulham striker Aboubakar Kamara has scored doubles in each of his last two Championship starts at Craven Cottage, doing so in January 2018 against Ipswich and in their last home game against QPR.
- Derby have won none of their past 11 away league visits to London (D7 L4) with their last win in the capital in December 2016 away at QPR.