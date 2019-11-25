Fulham v Derby County

Aboubakar Kamara scored two goals for Fulham against QPR on Friday as he made his first league start since the opening day of the Championship season

Fulham's top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic is available to return for the visit of Derby County after serving a ban.

Aboubakar Kamara, who scored two goals in Friday's win over QPR while deputising for the Serb, may drop out.

Derby will check on midfielder Graeme Shinnie (hamstring) and forward Mason Bennett (ankle), who were both forced off during their win over Preston.

Matt Clarke, Scott Malone and Tom Huddlestone (all knee) and Ikechi Anya (calf) remain sidelined.

Match facts