Cardiff City v Stoke City

Neil Harris saw his side come from 2-0 down to draw 2-2 at Charlton in his first game in charge of Cardiff City on Saturday

Cardiff manager Neil Harris hopes Callum Paterson will be fit to face Stoke City in his first home game in charge of the Bluebirds.

Paterson suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw at Charlton on Saturday, but Robert Glatzel could be available, although Gavin Whyte, Isaac Vassell and Matt Connolly are absent.

Stoke hope to have midfielder Sam Clucas back following a foot injury.

James McClean serves a one-game ban but Joe Allen should play after a cut head.

Match facts