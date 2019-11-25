Cardiff City v Stoke City
Cardiff manager Neil Harris hopes Callum Paterson will be fit to face Stoke City in his first home game in charge of the Bluebirds.
Paterson suffered a knock in the 2-2 draw at Charlton on Saturday, but Robert Glatzel could be available, although Gavin Whyte, Isaac Vassell and Matt Connolly are absent.
Stoke hope to have midfielder Sam Clucas back following a foot injury.
James McClean serves a one-game ban but Joe Allen should play after a cut head.
Match facts
- Cardiff City are winless in eight matches against Stoke City in all competitions (W0 D4 L4) since a 3-0 win in February 2006.
- This is the first league meeting between Cardiff and Stoke since April 2014, a 1-1 draw in the Premier League.
- Cardiff have not lost consecutive home Championship matches since December 2017, losing 1-0 in their last game at the Cardiff City Stadium against Bristol City.
- Stoke are looking to win three consecutive league games for the first time since October 2016.
- Cardiff City have benefitted from more goals from substitutes in the Championship this season than any other side (nine).
- Stoke's Mame Biram Diouf is looking to score in consecutive league appearances for the Potters for the first time since October 2017, when he scored in three consecutively.