Reading v Leeds United

Liam Cooper missed Scotland's recent Euro 2020 qualifiers through injury

Reading are without defender Andy Yiadom, who is suspended after picking up five yellow cards this season.

He could be replaced by Chris Gunter or Teddy Howe, while striker Sam Baldock is likely to miss out after coming off injured in their defeat on Saturday.

Leeds captain Liam Cooper could start after returning off the bench from a groin injury last time out.

Marcelo Bielsa has no new injury concerns, with striker Eddie Nketiah close to a return to training.

Match facts