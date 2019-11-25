Millwall v Wigan Athletic

Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace has scored five goals in his past seven games

Jayson Molumby could return to the Millwall squad after missing Saturday's win at Swansea with a hip problem.

Frank Fielding (quad), Jason McCarthy (toe), Ryan Leonard (knee) and Tom Elliott (hamstring) are all continuing their rehabilitation.

Wigan Athletic will be without defender Danny Fox, who is unlikely to be fit until the turn of the year after surgery on a groin injury.

However, Cedric Kipre is available to return from a one-match ban.

Wigan are without a victory in five Championship games, losing four of them, and are yet to win away from home this season.

Match facts