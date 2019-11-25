Championship
Millwall19:45Wigan
Venue: The Den

Millwall v Wigan Athletic

Jed Wallace in action for Millwall
Millwall midfielder Jed Wallace has scored five goals in his past seven games
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Jayson Molumby could return to the Millwall squad after missing Saturday's win at Swansea with a hip problem.

Frank Fielding (quad), Jason McCarthy (toe), Ryan Leonard (knee) and Tom Elliott (hamstring) are all continuing their rehabilitation.

Wigan Athletic will be without defender Danny Fox, who is unlikely to be fit until the turn of the year after surgery on a groin injury.

However, Cedric Kipre is available to return from a one-match ban.

Wigan are without a victory in five Championship games, losing four of them, and are yet to win away from home this season.

Match facts

  • Millwall have lost just one of their 13 home league matches against Wigan (W9 D3 L1).
  • Wigan are looking to win consecutive league games against Millwall for the first time since March 2005.
  • Since Gary Rowett's first game in charge on October 26, only West Brom and Leeds (10) have picked up more Championship points than Millwall (9).
  • Only Luton Town (0) have picked up fewer points in their past five Championship games than Wigan (1), who have drawn one and lost four of their last five.
  • Millwall's Jed Wallace has scored five goals in his past seven Championship games. He now has seven league goals for the season, his best league tally since netting 14 for Portsmouth in League Two in 2014-15.
  • Chey Dunkley is Wigan's top scorer in the Championship this season with five goals - no other player has scored more than once for the Latics.

Tuesday 26th November 2019

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
Find a club, activity or sport near you