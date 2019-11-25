Millwall v Wigan Athletic
Jayson Molumby could return to the Millwall squad after missing Saturday's win at Swansea with a hip problem.
Frank Fielding (quad), Jason McCarthy (toe), Ryan Leonard (knee) and Tom Elliott (hamstring) are all continuing their rehabilitation.
Wigan Athletic will be without defender Danny Fox, who is unlikely to be fit until the turn of the year after surgery on a groin injury.
However, Cedric Kipre is available to return from a one-match ban.
Wigan are without a victory in five Championship games, losing four of them, and are yet to win away from home this season.
Match facts
- Millwall have lost just one of their 13 home league matches against Wigan (W9 D3 L1).
- Wigan are looking to win consecutive league games against Millwall for the first time since March 2005.
- Since Gary Rowett's first game in charge on October 26, only West Brom and Leeds (10) have picked up more Championship points than Millwall (9).
- Only Luton Town (0) have picked up fewer points in their past five Championship games than Wigan (1), who have drawn one and lost four of their last five.
- Millwall's Jed Wallace has scored five goals in his past seven Championship games. He now has seven league goals for the season, his best league tally since netting 14 for Portsmouth in League Two in 2014-15.
- Chey Dunkley is Wigan's top scorer in the Championship this season with five goals - no other player has scored more than once for the Latics.