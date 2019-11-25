Championship
Luton19:45Charlton
Venue: Kenilworth Road

Luton Town v Charlton Athletic

Charlton Athletic midfielder Conor Gallagher celebrates scoring a goal
Teenage midfielder Conor Gallagher has scored six goals for Charlton since joining on loan from Chelsea
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Luton Town boss Graeme Jones could have Martin Cranie back after the defender missed Saturday's 2-1 defeat by Leeds.

Striker Danny Hylton is a doubt as the Hatters aim to end a five-match losing streak in the Championship.

Josh Cullen (ankle) has joined Charlton Athletic's lengthy injury list after being forced off during Saturday's 2-2 draw against Cardiff.

Fellow midfielder Erhan Oztumer is "touch and go" but Darren Pratley is available to return after suspension.

Striker Lyle Taylor is close to a comeback after 10 weeks out with a knee injury, with midfielders Jake Forster-Caskey (hamstring), Jonny Williams and Sam Field (both knee) all sidelined.

Goalkeeper Ben Amos (finger), defender Lewis Page (Achilles) and forwards Chuks Aneke (groin) and Tomer Hemed are making progress in their respective recoveries from injury.

Match facts

  • Luton Town have won one of their past 11 games against Charlton in all competitions (W1 D4 L6).
  • Charlton have not lost a league match against Luton since November 1993 and are unbeaten in seven since (W5 D2).
  • Luton have lost their past five Championship matches - only Huddersfield Town have had a longer losing run in the division this season, losing six in a row.
  • Charlton are winless in five league games (D2 L3), their longest run under manager Lee Bowyer.
  • Luton's Izzy Brown has provided six assists in the Championship this season; only West Brom's Matheus Pereira has recorded more in the division (7).
  • Charlton's Conor Gallagher is the highest-scoring teenager in the top four tiers of English league football this season (6).

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
View full Championship table

