Huddersfield Town v Swansea City
Huddersfield full-back Danny Simpson returns from a hip injury for the game against Swansea in the Championship.
But fellow defender Jaden Brown is not available as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.
Swansea will again be without French winger Aldo Kalulu, but he has begun his return from an ankle injury he suffered in August having featured in an under-23s game last weekend.
The Swans are also without injured pair Joe Rodon and Jordon Garrick.
Match facts
- Huddersfield Town are winless in three league meetings with Swansea (W0 D1 L2) since a 1-0 win in November 2007.
- Swansea and Huddersfield last met in March 2018 at the John Smith's Stadium in a Premier League encounter, drawing 0-0.
- Huddersfield have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Championship side this season (14).
- Swansea have not lost consecutive league games since March, when they lost three in a row under Graham Potter.
- Huddersfield have won as many points in their last five home league games (nine - W2 D3 L0) as they did in their previous 25 games at the John Smith's Stadium (W2 D3 L20).
- Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant has scored the opening goal in five Championship games this season; the most of any player in the competition.