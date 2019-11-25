Championship
Huddersfield19:45Swansea
Venue: John Smith's Stadium

Huddersfield Town v Swansea City

Danny Simpson
Danny Simpson moved to Huddersfield from Leicester City in the summer
Follow live text coverage from 19:00 GMT on Tuesday

Huddersfield full-back Danny Simpson returns from a hip injury for the game against Swansea in the Championship.

But fellow defender Jaden Brown is not available as he continues to recover from an ankle ligament injury.

Swansea will again be without French winger Aldo Kalulu, but he has begun his return from an ankle injury he suffered in August having featured in an under-23s game last weekend.

The Swans are also without injured pair Joe Rodon and Jordon Garrick.

Match facts

  • Huddersfield Town are winless in three league meetings with Swansea (W0 D1 L2) since a 1-0 win in November 2007.
  • Swansea and Huddersfield last met in March 2018 at the John Smith's Stadium in a Premier League encounter, drawing 0-0.
  • Huddersfield have dropped more points from winning positions than any other Championship side this season (14).
  • Swansea have not lost consecutive league games since March, when they lost three in a row under Graham Potter.
  • Huddersfield have won as many points in their last five home league games (nine - W2 D3 L0) as they did in their previous 25 games at the John Smith's Stadium (W2 D3 L20).
  • Huddersfield Town striker Karlan Grant has scored the opening goal in five Championship games this season; the most of any player in the competition.

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1West Brom17106131181336
2Leeds17104323101334
3Preston1794431181331
4Fulham178542618829
5Nottm Forest168532013729
6Swansea178542217529
7Bristol City177822521429
8Brentford178362213927
9Sheff Wed177462216625
10Millwall176652022-224
11Derby176651921-224
12QPR177372732-524
13Charlton176562421323
14Hull176562523223
15Birmingham177281722-523
16Cardiff175752525022
17Blackburn176382326-321
18Reading165381921-218
19Huddersfield174581925-617
20Wigan1743101426-1215
21Middlesbrough172871523-814
22Luton1742112332-914
23Stoke1742111930-1114
24Barnsley1716101836-189
