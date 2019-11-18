Wales v Hungary: 'Daniel James as fast as Kylian Mbappe'

Daniel James scored on his Premier League debut for Manchester United as they beat Chelsea 4-0 in August

Euro 2020 qualifier: Wales v Hungary Venue: Cardiff City Stadium Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Live on BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio 5 Live, BBC Radio Cymru & updates on the BBC Sport website and BBC Sport app, plus live text commentary

Wales forward Daniel James is as fast as France striker Kylian Mbappe, says Hungary manager Marco Rossi.

Rossi highlighted the threat Manchester United's James will pose in Tuesday's winner-takes-all Euro 2020 qualifier in Cardiff.

"James is a player that is playing with a motor bicycle because he is really fast," said Rossi.

"I have never seen someone in the last period as fast as him, maybe Mbappe. He's unbelievable."

Mbappe became a global star at the age of 19 as France won the 2018 World Cup while James' pace has stood out for Manchester United in the Premier League.

Rossi has defence worries to add to his concerns over James and fellow Wales attackers Gareth Bale, Aaron Ramsey and Harry Wilson.

Hungary centre-backs Willi Orban and Tamas Kadar are injured while Mihaly Korhut is suspended.

Rossi added: "If we leave him [James] space to run he could be dangerous.

"This could be the key, but we work a lot on the defensive line and will try to give confidence to our players."

Hungary 'could suffer against Moore'

Orban had been lined up to mark towering Wales forward Kieffer Moore, but knee surgery has ruled out the RB Leipzig player.

"Moore's skills and techniques are not at the same level as the others. But he is a very effective player and one of the keys why Wales have improved," added Rossi.

"Willi is the main loss, he is one of the best central defenders in the Bundesliga.

"He has power, he is very good at heading, and I think we could suffer against Moore because it is really a particular way of marking this guy.

"The fact that Willi will not play is risky for us, but we cannot do anything about it."

If Slovakia fail to beat Azerbaijan in their Group E encounter, a draw in Cardiff would send Hungary through.

But Rossi said: "We are trying to get the three points, I would never like to draw and give Slovakia the chance to go through to the Euros.

"This is what I would want to avoid. This is not so diplomatic what I am saying, but it is the truth.

"We will do all our best in order to win, Wales will do the same, and I don't think this match could finish in a draw. I could not bet one pound on the draw.

"We know it will be difficult because everybody knows the effort the British players put on the pitch, their wish and desire.

"I will ask of my players, if they [Wales] are dragons, to be lions - and then we will see who will win."

