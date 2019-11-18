Steve Clarke wants governing bodies to 'do all they can' to help Scotland reach Euro 2020

Clarke says if "there's a will, there's a way" to change fixtures

Euro 2020 qualifying: Scotland v Kazakhstan Venue: Hampden Park, Glasgow Date: Tuesday, 19 November Kick-off: 19:45 GMT Coverage: Listen on BBC Radio Scotland 810MW/DAB/online; live text commentary on the BBC Sport website; watch highlights on BBC Scotland

Steve Clarke wants the country's governing bodies to "do all they can" to help Scotland reach Euro 2020.

It has been reported the Scottish FA have written to the SPFL requesting no league games be pushed back to the Sunday before March's crucial play-off.

If Celtic or Rangers reach the last 16 of the Europa League they could be playing just four days before the Hampden tie.

"You want the governing bodies to do all they can to help," said Clarke.

"Everybody understands there may be some restrictions in there. But I think where there's a will there's a way."

Scotland host Kazakhstan on Tuesday in their final qualifier, with only third place in Group I left to play for.

They will find out on Friday who they will face in the play-off semi-final at Hampden, which was secured by winning their Nations League group.

Saturday's 2-1 win over Cyprus was Clarke's third since taking charge in June and he is "satisfied" with the progress.

"Every time I've been away I've always felt that there's a good group of players," said the Scotland head coach.

"They want to do their best for the country. I think people sometimes underestimate how much the players hurt when they don't win matches.

"The players hurt a lot and we are determined to try and turn things around for the country and give everyone a chance to go and see their team playing in a major tournament, which is possibly three games away."