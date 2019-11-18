Women's football: Spain's top players' strike called off after negotiations reopen

Athletic Bilbao and Spain goalkeeper Ainhoa Tirapu is one of almost 200 players who voted to strike

A strike by women footballers in Spain's top division has ended after securing an agreement to reopen negotiations over pay.

All eight top-flight fixtures were postponed over the weekend.

But now the Association of Women's players (AFE) has confirmed negotiations will resume and that the strike is off.

"After the success of the strike, an agreement has been reached to work on the proposal," said the AFE.

Almost 200 players from 16 clubs voted to strike in October after more than a year of failed negotiations.

They are demanding a professional agreement that regulates minimum working conditions, rights to minimum wages and measures for maternity.

Players are demanding part-time salaries be worth a minimum of 12,000 euros ($13,297), which is 75% of the minimum size for full-time contracts.